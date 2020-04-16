Build your own Brandon Banks: Ticats’ paper craft activity

- News
Looking for activities to do with your little ones at home? The Ticats have introduced their own paper craft activity featuring the CFL’s 2019 MOP Brandon Banks.
Download and print here: https://s3.amazonaws.com/assets-ticats/app/uploads/ticats/2020/04/14143104/Speedy-Papercraft_8.5×11.pdf
For more activities: https://d3ham790trbkqy.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/2020_ColouringBook_8.5×11.pdf