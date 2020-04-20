Follow CFL

News April 20, 2020

REDBLACKS sign receiver Jalen Saunders

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have an offensive weapon, agreeing to terms with receiver Jalen Saunders.

The news was confirmed by the Ottawa Sun’s Tim Baines on Monday evening.

Saunders spent two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2017, 2018) before he was released ahead of the 2019 campaign. The five-foot-nine, 171-pounder hauled in 1,170 yards in his rookie season donning the black and gold and followed that up with 739 yards in nine games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2018.

