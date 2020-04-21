Top prospects have had differing paths to 2020 CFL Draft

TORONTO — Just nine days out from the 2020 CFL draft, the anticipation is beginning to build.

On Monday, the final iteration of the Scouting Bureau was released ahead of the draft and there was some fluctuation from the previous edition in December.

For the majority of the process, three names have dominated the Scouting Bureau rankings, with defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, receiver Chase Claypool and quarterback Nathan Rourke occupying the top three spots.

That has changed for the final iteration. While Gallimore and Claypool still remain at the top this time around, some other names have crept into the conversation ahead of draft day.

Offensive linemen Carter O’Donnell and Tomas Jack-Kurdyla have each jumped a spot in the rankings while Rourke dropped to the seventh position.

A day after the final rankings were released, top prospects Dejon Brissett, Michael Hoecht and Marc-Antoine Dequoy chatted with reporters about their respective journeys to the draft.

Two individuals that were previously unranked made a massive jump into the top-10. Hoecht and East Carolina linebacker Jordan Williams sit at six and eight on the board, respectively.

Hoecht was born in Oakville, Ont before moving to Dayton, Ohio in 2001. The talented pass-rusher made an instant impact after joining the program at Brown University, making 18 tackles and four tackles for a loss while adding another four sacks in his freshman year.

He finished his collegiate career with 174 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 37 games with the Bears. He was named a captain in both his junior and senior seasons under two separate head coaches, making him one of just four two-time captains in the program’s history.

Along with his tape, Hoecht also ran a virtual pro day in which he was able to show off his athletic prowess. Standing at six-foot-four and 290 pounds, he ran an impressive 4.65-second 40-yard dash while also putting up 23 reps on the bench press and posting a 33.5-inch vertical.

“It’s been a really cool process, especially coming out of Brown,” Hoecht said. “I grew up in Ohio, so I wasn’t really on the Canadian radar. So just to put that work out there and having some reporters pick it up and start to build up some of that hype, it’s been a fun process to gather this attention. I’ve enjoyed it a lot.”

Sitting one position above Hoecht in the rankings is Brissett, who also leaped two spots from the previous Scouting Bureau.

The Mississauga, Ont., native spent the first four years of his career at the University of Richmond, serving as a standout for the Spiders during his tenure.

Over 33 career games, he had 86 catches for 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2018, Brissett suffered an injury and used a medical redshirt, allowing him to return the next season. Instead, he became a graduate transfer for the University of Virginia.

In his lone campaign with the Cavaliers, Brissett hauled in a pair of catches for 18 yards in 12 games — two of which he started.

Brissett’s brother, Oshae, went through the draft process in the NBA before ultimately landing with the Toronto Raptors. He’s been able to get an idea of what to expect ahead of the draft.

“His thing was always to stay positive and stay hopeful and whatever happens is supposed to happen,” Brissett said. “And that’s been my thought process. That’s really the only thing I can do; just stay patient.”

Brissett is the top-ranked receiver in this year’s class.

One of the names rounding out the top 10 is Marc-Antoine Dequoy, who has had several honours to his name during his career with the University of Montreal.

Along with being a star in the defensive backfield for the Carabins, he’s a three-time RSEQ Defensive All-Star (2017, 2018, 2019) and the RSEQ Defensive Player of the Year (2018). He also received U SPORTS second-team All-Star and first defensive team honours.

Dequoy maintained his ninth-place spot in the rankings heading into the draft. The defensive back has experience playing safety and halfback and has shown off his athletic ability for scouts to see.

The 25-year-old was one of the defensive leaders for the Carabins in 2019, finishing first in tackles with 37.5 tackles to go along with one tackle for loss, three interceptions and a pass breakup in eight games. He was also pivotal in helping Montreal win the Dunsmore Cup and appear in the Vanier Cup against the University of Calgary.

He was able to do a pro day back in March, which was attended by a pair of CFL teams as well as two NFL squads. He had a blazing fast 4.35 40-yard dash as well as a 4.14-second shuttle and a 6.65-second three-cone drill.

That cemented him as a player that is on the radars of teams down south as well as one of the best players available in his CFL draft class.

“For me, I’ll see how the drafts go,” Dequoy said. “I’m not shy to say that I’m aiming to make that leap (to the NFL). I told CFL teams that. I’m going to look closely at the drafts and I’ll make a plan after Saturday.”

All three men will have a chance to hear their names called when the 2020 CFL Draft takes place on Apr. 30. With Brissett, Hoecht and Dequoy being some of the top names at their respective positions, you likely won’t have to wait long to see them off the board.