CFL, Tiger-Cats mourn the passing of Dave Fleming

HAMILTON — It is with great sadness the Canadian Football League and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats learned of the passing of former running back and defensive back, Dave Fleming. He was 76.

Fleming played 130 games with the Tiger-Cats over 10 seasons (1965-74), winning three Grey Cup championships in 1965, 1967 and 1972. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native ranks among all-time franchise leaders in numerous statistical categories, including fourth in rushing touchdowns (28), fifth in overall touchdowns (50) and rushing attempts (744), sixth in rushing yards (3,398) and ninth in combined yards (7,946). He added 233 receptions for 3,624 yards with 21 receiving touchdowns in his career, including the longest reception in franchise history – a 108-yard touchdown reception from Joe Zuger on September 6, 1971 versus Toronto.

“On behalf of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization, I’d like to offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dave Fleming,” said chief executive officer of the Tiger-Cats, Scott Mitchell. “Dave delivered some memorable moments in our franchise’s history. He was a proud Tiger-Cat and will always be a part of our family.”

Fleming scored the lone touchdown in the Tiger-Cats’ 13-10 Grey Cup win over Saskatchewan in Hamilton in 1972. The 1970 East Division All-Star also played defensive back for the Tiger-Cats in 1966 and 1967 in addition to running back, registering five interceptions and three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Prior to his career in the Canadian Football League, Fleming spent two years with the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers (1963-64).