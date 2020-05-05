Argos add K Niko DiFonte; release three, including Onyeka

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced today they have acquired the draft rights to Canadian K Niko DiFonte.

DiFonte played four seasons at the University of Calgary (2016-2019) where he finished off a stellar career by nailing two field goals in the 2019 Vanier Cup, helping the Dinos capture their fifth national championship in program history.

The Winnipeg, Mb., native was an All-Canadian in 2018 after converting 24-of-28 field goals with a long of 52 while averaging 63 yards on his kickoffs that season. The kicker’s most impressive moment may have come in 2017 when he kicked a U Sports record 59-yard game-winning field goal in the 2017 Hardy Cup.

The Argonauts have also released National linebacker Nakas Onyeka, National defensive lineman Hassan Barry and American linebacker Juwan Foggie.

Onyeka, 25, has spent his first three years in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Double Blue. The Argonauts selected the Brampton, Ont., native with the 36th overall pick in the 207 CFL Draft.

For his career, Onyeka has played in 36 games, registering 14 tackles, 30 special teams tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.