Stamps sign American QB Jake Maier

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Jake Maier.

Maier, 23, played 36 games over three seasons at the University of California, Davis. He completed 992 of 1,495 career passing attempts for 11,163 yards and 88 touchdowns with 33 interceptions. The six-foot, 200-pound from Fullerton, Cali. was the Big Sky Conference’s newcomer of the year in 2017 and in 2018 he was the conference’s offensive player of the year and first-team quarterback.

Maier played at Long Beach City College in 2016 and was first-team all-state after throwing for a league-leading 38 touchdowns and setting school records in TD passes and yards (3,689).