Mike Reilly reading with his daughter is the cutest thing you’ll see today

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
With everyone stuck in the house for the time being, there’s an amazing opportunity for parents with kids of all ages to bond and spend quality time together and that includes reading!
In this video that the Lions posted on Tuesday, QB Mike Reilly sat with his daughter Brooklyn to read the classic story, Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak.
So cute!
Gather the kids! 📖Mike Reilly (@Rikester13) & his daughter Brooklyn read Where The Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak in Episode 2 of Read, Write & ROAR Online!
PLUS, we have brand new #BCLions activities! 🖍🎨
CHECK IT OUT 🐾 https://t.co/A1VYhtatcW@EnvisionFin @IAcanada pic.twitter.com/3lH5wX1OhW
— BC LIONS (@BCLions) May 12, 2020