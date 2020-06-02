Follow CFL

CFL players come together to speak out against racism

TORONTO — Montreal Alouettes running back James Wilder Jr. posted a video to his Twitter account on Tuesday that featured a number of CFL players.

The group of players spread the message of standing together against systemic racism and police brutality.

The group of players included Adam Bighill, Henoc Muamba, Mike Reilly, Zach Collaros, David Casarrubias, Bo Levi Mitchell, Shawn Lemon, Cody Fajardo, Dylan Wynn, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Timothy Flanders and Trevor Harris.

The CFL released the following statement on Sunday:

