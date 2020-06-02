CFL players come together to speak out against racism

- News
TORONTO — Montreal Alouettes running back James Wilder Jr. posted a video to his Twitter account on Tuesday that featured a number of CFL players.
The group of players spread the message of standing together against systemic racism and police brutality.
Called on some of my brothers all round the @cfl to openly stand with me against Systematic Racism and Police Brutality WITHOUT hesiststion they STOOD!!!
Now WE call on YOU to Proudly stand with us!!!!
SILENCE IS VIOLENCE!!!!!
✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻#STANDTOGETHER #CFL #getWILDER pic.twitter.com/Wx45fyNkCP
— James Wilder Jr (@IAm_Wilder32) June 2, 2020
The group of players included Adam Bighill, Henoc Muamba, Mike Reilly, Zach Collaros, David Casarrubias, Bo Levi Mitchell, Shawn Lemon, Cody Fajardo, Dylan Wynn, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Timothy Flanders and Trevor Harris.
The CFL released the following statement on Sunday:
Just as we celebrate diversity, we in the Canadian Football League condemn racism in all of its forms, silent and systemic or blatant and violent. In particular, no person should fear for his or her freedom, safety, or life because of the colour of his or her skin.
— CFL (@CFL) May 31, 2020