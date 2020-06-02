CFL players come together to speak out against racism

TORONTO — Montreal Alouettes running back James Wilder Jr. posted a video to his Twitter account on Tuesday that featured a number of CFL players.

The group of players spread the message of standing together against systemic racism and police brutality.

Called on some of my brothers all round the @cfl to openly stand with me against Systematic Racism and Police Brutality WITHOUT hesiststion they STOOD!!!

Now WE call on YOU to Proudly stand with us!!!!

SILENCE IS VIOLENCE!!!!!

✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻#STANDTOGETHER #CFL #getWILDER pic.twitter.com/Wx45fyNkCP — James Wilder Jr (@IAm_Wilder32) June 2, 2020

The group of players included Adam Bighill, Henoc Muamba, Mike Reilly, Zach Collaros, David Casarrubias, Bo Levi Mitchell, Shawn Lemon, Cody Fajardo, Dylan Wynn, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Timothy Flanders and Trevor Harris.

The CFL released the following statement on Sunday: