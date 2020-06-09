REDBLACKS Virtual Home Opener Presented by TD

Although a little different, the REDBLACKS Home Opener presented by TD, is still happening! On Friday, June 12 we will collectively gather around our screens and be a part of something special. Sure, we are apart (for now) and ‘Yes’, we’d prefer to be with you all at TD Place, but ever since we hosted a virtual Grey Cup Viewing party a few weeks ago, we were eager to do it again. See you all virtually THIS Friday, RNation!

Here’s how to participate:

Forever RNation Season Seat Members have the opportunity to sign up to experience the Virtual Home Opener via a Zoom Webinar link that was emailed directly to you. Start time: 6:30pm Not a member of Forever RNation? (Well, why not? There’s a whole bunch of reasons why you should join. Find out more HERE.) But don’t fret… We will be posting all night long via our social channels to create a great Virtual Home Opener Experience for you! This will start at 7:00pm.

What to expect:

4 Quarters of fun (starting at 6:30pm for Forever RNation Season Seat Members) Q&A’s with REDBLACKS Players including some of our newest signings and current favourites! Get to know the REDBLACKS Coaching Staff. Coach LaPo has assembled an incredible team of coaches and this is your chance to meet them virtually. National Anthem & Cheer Team performance. Media personalities. Virtual Wood Cookie ceremony.

Looking forward to seeing you on Friday Night! Let’s… Go … REDBLACKS!