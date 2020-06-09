REDBLACKS Virtual Home Opener Presented by TD

Although a little different, the REDBLACKS Home Opener presented by TD, is still happening! On Friday, June 12 we will collectively gather around our screens and be a part of something special. Sure, we are apart (for now) and ‘Yes’, we’d prefer to be with you all at TD Place, but ever since we hosted a virtual Grey Cup Viewing party a few weeks ago, we were eager to do it again. See you all virtually THIS Friday, RNation!
Here’s how to participate:
- Forever RNation Season Seat Members have the opportunity to sign up to experience the Virtual Home Opener via a Zoom Webinar link that was emailed directly to you. Start time: 6:30pm
- Not a member of Forever RNation? (Well, why not? There’s a whole bunch of reasons why you should join. Find out more HERE.) But don’t fret… We will be posting all night long via our social channels to create a great Virtual Home Opener Experience for you! This will start at 7:00pm.
What to expect:
- 4 Quarters of fun (starting at 6:30pm for Forever RNation Season Seat Members)
- Q&A’s with REDBLACKS Players including some of our newest signings and current favourites!
- Get to know the REDBLACKS Coaching Staff. Coach LaPo has assembled an incredible team of coaches and this is your chance to meet them virtually.
- National Anthem & Cheer Team performance.
- Media personalities.
- Virtual Wood Cookie ceremony.
Looking forward to seeing you on Friday Night! Let’s… Go … REDBLACKS!