Riders release LB Deon Lacey to pursue NFL opportunities

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American linebacker Deon Lacey to pursue NFL opportunities.

Lacey, who spent the last three seasons in the NFL before signing with the Riders in May, informed the Riders of his decision to opt out of his contact per the agreement between the CFL and the CFLPA after the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Riders head coach Craig Dickenson was a longtime fan of Lacey, given their two years in Edmonton in 2014 and 2015, when Dickenson was Edmoton’s special teams coordinator. Through three years in the CFL, Lacy played 54 games and had 114 tackles and 68 tackles on special teams to go with seven sacks, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and a touchdown.

Lacey was a West Division all-star in 2014 and was a part of Edmonton’s Grey Cup-winning team in 2015.