Riders release OL Dakoda Shepley

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released Canadian offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley to pursue NFL opportunities.

Shepley, the Roughriders 2019 nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie, opted out of his contract per the agreement between the CFL and the CFLPA after the cancellation of the 2020 season. Should Shepley return to the CFL, the Roughriders retain his rights through the 2021 season.

Shepley was selected by the Roughriders in the first round (5th overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft.