Stampeders release pair of players

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive backs Lorenzo Jerome and Ashton Lampkin, the team announced on Wednesday.

Jerome, who appeared in seven games in 2019, and Lampkin, a rookie who signed with the Stampeders in March, informed the team of their decisions to opt out of their contracts as per the recent agreement between the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players’ Association following the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Jerome collected 11 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles and a sack in his first season in Calgary.