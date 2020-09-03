Stamps release Branden Dozier, two others

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released defensive backs Branden Dozier and Raheem Wilson as well as running back Brandon Wilds, the team announced on Thursday.

All three players have elected to opt out of their contracts as per the agreement between the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players’ Association following the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Wilson played all 19 regular-season and playoff games for the Stampeders in 2019, Dozier is a three-year CFL veteran who signed with the Stamps as a free agent in February while Wilds is a rookie who joined the club in May.

Before signing with the Stamps, Dozier joined the Alouettes in 2017 and played 35 games for Montreal, earning an East Division All-Star nod in 2018. He signed with BC in June of 2019 and started 16 games for Lions, leading the team with 70 tackles.

In 51 games, he has 220 tackles including two tackles for loss, 40 special-teams tackles, two sacks, six interceptions, 11 knockdowns, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.

Wilson tallied 36 defensive tackles to go along with one on special teams in his rookie season. He also added two interceptions and a forced fumble.