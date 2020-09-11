CFL, Athabasca University team up to get bodies and minds right

The Canadian Football League and Athabasca University have teamed up to help football fans stay game ready during an unusual time.

CFL Conditioning Camp presented by Athabasca University provides CFL fans the chance to stay game ready ahead of 2021, keeping their minds and bodies healthy. Learn weekly football drills from CFL stars, so that you can learn new on-field skills and stay active, while picking up tips and activities that will help to keep your mind sharp off the field.