East All-Star DE Ja’Gared Davis released by Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — After a stellar 2019 campaign with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, division All-Star defensive end Ja’Gared Davis has been released by the club.

The four-year CFLer signed a one-year deal with the Ticats in February of 2019 during free agency before re-upping with the club ahead of the free agency period in 2020.

The 29-year-old featured in 17 games, making 54 tackles while adding a special teams tackle, a career-high 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was also named an East Division All-Star.

Prior to playing for the Tabbies, Davis had a three-year stint with the Calgary Stampeders where he played in 62 career games, amassing 177 tackles, 36 sacks three interceptions and 10 forced fumbles.

Before coming to the CFL, the Southern Methodist University product signed with the Houston Texans in 2013. He also spent time on the practice rosters of the New England Patriots, Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs.