Five of the most memorable October games

In a normal year, October is the part of the CFL schedule that teams start to battle for playoff position as they head down the final stretch of the campaign.

This is the time of the year that the weather gets a little cooler and the battles on the field get a little hotter as each team knows they only have a few weeks left to solidify their place in the playoffs come November.

Without any CFL football this year to watch, we have to look back at old seasons to get our fix.

From DeVier Posey’s three touchdown performance to a comeback led by Brandon Bridge in front of his friends and family, here are five of the most memorable games from Octobers of the past.

Clinching the Playoffs

October 5, 2019 | Week 17

Montreal 21, Calgary 17

The Montreal Alouettes punched their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 in this early October contest, as their defence stood tall against Bo Levi Mitchell and the Calgary Stampeders.

They collected three forced fumbles, an interception, and two sacks to help them come out with the victory. Bo Lokombo led the way defensively for the home team, making nine tackles. He also notched a key knocked down a Mitchell pass as the Stamps were driving with less than a minute left in the contest.

It Was Over Until it Wasn’t

October 5, 2018 | Week 17

Winnipeg 40, Ottawa 32

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were holding a 15-point lead with just over three minutes left in this early October contest, but Trevor Harris and the Ottawa REDBLACKS had other plans. Harris and co. had a remarkable comeback, tying the game and sending things to overtime.

But it was Matt Nichols and the Bombers who walked away from TD Place victorious, as the team converted the touchdown and two-point conversion in overtime and the defence did the rest with Adam Bighill forcing a fumble to seal the deal.

Posey Pounces

October 19, 2018 | Week 19

BC 42, Edmonton 32

The BC Lions punched their ticket to the playoffs in this October game, thanks in large part to the impressive performance from receiver DeVier Posey.

Posey’s three touchdowns in the third quarter led his team to a 42-32 victory over the Edmonton Football Team. The 30-year-old finished the night with a game-high 113 yards on five catches, while Lions quarterback Travis Lulay threw for 251 yards with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Following the surge from Posey in the third frame, Edmonton showed signs of life in the fourth, as Aaron Grymes intercepted Lulay and returned it for a touchdown and Sean Whyte kicked a field goal, but it wasn’t enough for the comeback.

Touchdown, Air Canada

October 7, 2017 | Week 16

Saskatchewan 27, Toronto 24

When Kevin Glenn was struggling on an October night at BMO Field, Brandon Bridge was forced into action and put on a show for his home town as he helped the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 27-24 victory.

Glenn had trouble getting his offence rolling early on so head coach Chris Jones put the Mississauga, Ont. native under centre.

The QB change was just what the Riders needed, as Bridge went on to orchestrate a second-half comeback for the Riders and completed 20 and 23 passes for 292 yards and two major scores.

Game-Winning Overtime Kick

October 7, 2016 | Week 16

Saskatchewan 32, Ottawa 30

Tyler Crapigna was the hero in this 2016 contest between the Roughriders and REDBLACKS, connecting on six of his seven field goal attempts, including a 39-yard kick in overtime.

The Riders also forced five turnovers and chased Trevor Harris from the game, earning their third straight victory and first of the season on the road to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

Harris was removed from the game in the fourth quarter while Henry Burris quickly rallied his team back from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit, but Rob Bagg’s touchdown grab with 48 seconds left put the Riders right back ahead.

Burris again engineered a game-tying drive while Crapigna missed a potential game-winning kick from 55 yards out — but Milo’s miss from 30 in overtime gave Crapigna a chance to kick and he made his attempt, sending the Riders to yet another walk-off win.