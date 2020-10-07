Survey says… Campbell family plays Family Feud Canada

- News
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Toronto Argonauts offensive lineman Jamal Campbell and his family are about to make their television debut.
The Campbell family will be on an episode of Family Feud Canada on October 7, as their family goes head-to-head with another family to guess the most popular answers to fun survey questions.
Survey says… this will be must-watch TV!
Check out our Campbell Family @familyfeudcanada episode tomorrow Oct 7th on @cbc at 2pm or CBC gem if you miss the episode airing!
You are definitely going to enjoy us 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WHctv9xt5o
— Jamal Campbell (@HeisTooTall) October 6, 2020