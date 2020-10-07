Follow CFL

Survey says… Campbell family plays Family Feud Canada

TORONTO — Toronto Argonauts offensive lineman Jamal Campbell and his family are about to make their television debut.

The Campbell family will be on an episode of Family Feud Canada on October 7, as their family goes head-to-head with another family to guess the most popular answers to fun survey questions.

Survey says… this will be must-watch TV!

