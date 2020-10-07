Follow CFL

TSN to air day-long set of CFL Thanksgiving games

TORONTO — This Thanksgiving Weekend, fans can get their CFL fix on TSN.

On Monday, October 12, TSN will show a set of Thanksgiving Weekend games for everyone to enjoy while they celebrate.

From 2013’s clash between top two teams in the East, Hamilton and Toronto, from Guelph University to 2018’s contest between the Riders and Edmonton Football Team where Willie Jefferson scored a game-winning pick-six, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend.

Here is the full schedule for Monday’s replays:

Time (ET) Network Game Original Air Date Synopsis/Final Score
0:00 TSN2 Calgary vs. Montreal Thursday, October 8, 2018 CGY wins (12-6)
2:30 TSN2 Edmonton vs. Saskatchewan Monday, October 8, 2018 SSK wins (19-12)
5:00 TSN2 Winnipeg vs. Montreal Monday, October 8, 2012 WPG wins (27-22)
7:30 TSN2 Winnipeg vs. Montreal Monday, October 14, 2013 WPG wins (34-27)
10:00 TSN2 Toronto vs. Hamilton Monday, October 14, 2013 HAM wins (24-18)
12:30 TSN2 Toronto vs. Montreal Monday, October 12, 2015 TOR wins (25-17)
15:00 TSN2 Winnipeg vs. Montreal Monday, October 8, 2012 WPG wins (27-22)
17:30 TSN2 Toronto vs. Hamilton Monday, October 14, 2013 HAM wins (24-18)
20:00 TSN2 Edmonton vs. Saskatchewan Monday, October 8, 2018 SSK wins (19-12)
22:30 TSN2 Winnipeg vs. Montreal Monday, October 14, 2013 WPG wins (34-27)
01:00 (Tues) TSN2 Calgary vs. Montreal Thursday, October 8, 2018 CGY wins (12-6)

 

