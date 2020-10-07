TSN to air day-long set of CFL Thanksgiving games

- News
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — This Thanksgiving Weekend, fans can get their CFL fix on TSN.
On Monday, October 12, TSN will show a set of Thanksgiving Weekend games for everyone to enjoy while they celebrate.
From 2013’s clash between top two teams in the East, Hamilton and Toronto, from Guelph University to 2018’s contest between the Riders and Edmonton Football Team where Willie Jefferson scored a game-winning pick-six, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend.
Here is the full schedule for Monday’s replays:
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Game
|Original Air Date
|Synopsis/Final Score
|0:00
|TSN2
|Calgary vs. Montreal
|Thursday, October 8, 2018
|CGY wins (12-6)
|2:30
|TSN2
|Edmonton vs. Saskatchewan
|Monday, October 8, 2018
|SSK wins (19-12)
|5:00
|TSN2
|Winnipeg vs. Montreal
|Monday, October 8, 2012
|WPG wins (27-22)
|7:30
|TSN2
|Winnipeg vs. Montreal
|Monday, October 14, 2013
|WPG wins (34-27)
|10:00
|TSN2
|Toronto vs. Hamilton
|Monday, October 14, 2013
|HAM wins (24-18)
|12:30
|TSN2
|Toronto vs. Montreal
|Monday, October 12, 2015
|TOR wins (25-17)
|15:00
|TSN2
|Winnipeg vs. Montreal
|Monday, October 8, 2012
|WPG wins (27-22)
|17:30
|TSN2
|Toronto vs. Hamilton
|Monday, October 14, 2013
|HAM wins (24-18)
|20:00
|TSN2
|Edmonton vs. Saskatchewan
|Monday, October 8, 2018
|SSK wins (19-12)
|22:30
|TSN2
|Winnipeg vs. Montreal
|Monday, October 14, 2013
|WPG wins (34-27)
|01:00 (Tues)
|TSN2
|Calgary vs. Montreal
|Thursday, October 8, 2018
|CGY wins (12-6)