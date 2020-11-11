TSN announces broadcast schedule for Grey Cup Unite

TORONTO – TSN announced today broadcast details for the Grey Cup Unite, the CFL’s week-long virtual celebration of Canada’s iconic football championship, culminating with TSN’s original two-hour special of the same name, GREY CUP UNITE, premiering Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

The GREY CUP UNITE broadcast features the following highlights:

CFL ON TSN host Rod Smith in conversation with a multitude of special guests including CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie as well as Canadian Football Hall of Famers Doug Flutie, Danny MacManus, and the CFL ON TSN’s own Henry Burris

James Duthie sits down for an interview with Winnipeg Blue Bombers star running back and 107 th Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris

Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris The unveiling of the winner of the Greatest Grey Cup Team Ever project, as chosen by a panel of CFL ON TSN experts

An update on the 2021 Grey Cup in Hamilton

The Grey Cup Unite allows fans to safely celebrate Grey Cup week from Nov. 16-22, honouring the nation’s annual tradition that brings together football fans from across the country. TSN, RDS, the CFL, and the league’s nine member clubs deliver special virtual events throughout the week. Fans can visit GreyCupUnite.ca for complete details.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie kicks off the week on Monday, Nov. 16 with the Fan State of the League, a virtual town hall streamed live on TSN.ca beginning at 3 p.m. ET. TSN Football Insiders Dave Naylor and Farhan Lalji provide context and analysis on the CFL’s future plans.

As the week carries on, TSN platforms deliver unique Grey Cup content, highlighted by the Greatest Grey Cup Team Ever project, led by CFL ON TSN reporter Matthew Scianitti. In a bracket-style competition unfolding at TSN.ca/CFL, CFL ON TSN experts make their selections from eight Grey Cup title winners vying for the title of greatest CFL champion team of all time.

Additionally, TSN looks back at a decade’s worth of Grey Cup games with the network’s CFL encores, airing throughout the week (complete schedule available here), as well as the premiere of the 2019 JOURNEY TO THE GREY CUP documentary, focusing on Andrew Harris and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ championship run after 30 years of heartbreak. The documentary airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all of the network’s Grey Cup Unite experience coverage, as well as TSN’s GREY CUP UNITE special online at TSN.ca and through the TSN app. RDS delivers unique French-language Grey Cup coverage throughout the week.