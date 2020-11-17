Numbers Game: Grey Cup stats you may not have known

TORONTO — With Grey Cup Unite Week underway, fans and media alike are looking back at Grey Cups of the past.

From the team with the most Grey Cup wins to the all-time leaders in receptions and rushes in a Grey Cup, CFL.ca has you covered with all the numbers you need to know.

Here are some Grey Cup statistics that you may not have known about:

MOST GREY CUP WINS

The Toronto Argonauts have the title of the team to have won the most Grey Cups in league history. The Boatmen have hoisted the trophy over their heads an incredible 17 times since their first win in 1914. Their last win in 2017 is one of the most memorable Grey Cups in recent memory, with Ricky Ray leading the double blue to victory over the Calgary Stampeders through the snow in Ottawa.

Team Wins First Last Toronto Argonauts 17 1914 2017 Edmonton Football Team 14 1954 2015 Winnipeg Blue Bombers 11 1935 2019 Ottawa Based Teams 10 1925 2016

MOST GREY CUPS PARTICIPATED IN

Getting to the Grey Cup is the ultimate goal of every CFL player. It’s what they work their entire season for, making sure they and their team get to to play in the final game of the year for the coveted trophy. Here’s a look at the players who suited up in the Grey Cup the most.

Name Total GC Games Last Years Participated No. of Teams Won John Barrow 9 1967 1957-59, 61-65, 67 1 (HAM) 4 Tommy Grant 9 1967 1957-59, 61-65, 67 1 (HAM) 4 Angelo Mosca 9 1972 1958-60, 62-65, 67, 72 2 (HAM, OTT) 5 Dave Cutler 9 1982 1973-75, 77-82 1 (EDM) 6 Larry Highbaugh 9 1982 1973-75, 77-82 1 (EDM) 6 Hank Ilesic 9 1991 1977-83, 87, 91 2 (EDM, TOR) 7

MOST DEFENSIVE TACKLES (1952-2018)

They say that defence wins championships and for these defensive players, they have written themselves into the history books with their clutch tackles over their career in the Grey Cup. Here’s a look at the players who have racked up the most tackles.

Player Teams DT John Barrow HAM 48 Dan Kepley EDM 42 Juan Sheridan MTL 34 Dale Potter EDM 32 Vince Scott HAM 30 Angelo Mosca HAM, OTT 29 Herb Gray WPG 26 Garney Henley HAM 26 Ron Estay EDM 24 Ed Jones EDM 24

GREY CUP RUSHING LEADERS (1952 to 2018)

As we all know, cold weather games usually rely heavily on the men running the rock. Since the Grey Cup is played near the end of November somewhere in Canada, you can almost guarantee the weather will be chilly or even downright freezing. Here’s a look at the rushing leaders in Grey Cup contests.

Player Teams GP Car Yds LG TD Max Mike Pringle BAL, MTL, EDM 4 76 391 40 2 135 Leo Lewis WPG 6 74 356 36 2 98 George Reed SSK 4 77 346 21 1 133 Norm Kwong CGY, EDM 7 76 332 21 4 145 Robert Drummond BAL, TOR, BC 5 39 312 44 2 128 Jackie Parker EDM 4 40 275 24 2 116 Jim Germany EDM 6 68 263 18 4 70 Johnny Bright EDM 4 39 261 42 4 169 Gerry McDougall HAM 5 54 232 27 2 91 Wes Cates SSK 3 36 232 24 1 86

GREY CUP RECEIVING LEADERS (1952 to 2018)

These receivers are the ones their quarterbacks relied on the most in the championship games. Here’s a look at the leading pass-catchers in Grey Cups.

Player GP Last Teams No Yds TD Max Ben Cahoon 8 2010 MTL 46 658 3 148 Hal Patterson 7 1965 MTL HAM 29 575 4 139 John ‘Red’ Patterson 3 1956 MTL 23 465 2 290 Tom Scott 5 1982 EDM 26 402 4 174 Brian Kelly 6 1982 EDM 22 394 5 111 Allen Pitts 5 1999 CGY 25 364 3 95 Ernie Pitts 6 1965 WPG 20 361 1 93 Andy Fantuz 5 2014 SSK, HAM 26 360 2 81 Jamel Richardson 3 2010 MTL 22 345 1 123 Rick House 4 1990 WPG, EDM 17 318 1 134

GREY CUP KICKING LEADERS (to 2018)

Special teams are just as important as offence and defence; teams need all the points they can get as they look to win a championship. Here’s a look at the best kickers to boot the ball in a Grey Cup.

Player Last Teams Att Made Pct LG Rene Paredes 2018 CGY 11 11 100.0 39 Mike Vanderjagt 1997 TOR 9 9 100.0 38 Sandro Deangelis 2008 CGY 5 5 100.0 50 Paul McCallum 2011 SSK, BC 12 11 91.7 47 Trevor Kennerd 1990 WPG 11 10 90.9 46

BY THE NUMBERS: ODDS AND ENDS

4 – Most touchdowns in a Grey Cup game (Art Wilson, 1913)

197 – Most rushing yards in a Grey Cup game (Kory Sheets, 2013)

53 – Longest field goal made in a Grey Cup game (Carlos Huerta, 1995)

100 – Longest pass reception in a Grey Cup game (DeVier Posey, 2017)

35 – Most pass completions in a Grey Cup game (Ricky Ray, 2005)

290 – Most pass receiving yards in a Grey Cup game (Red O’Quinn, 1954)

4 – Most TD passes in a Grey Cup game (Russ Jackson, 1969)

5 – Most quarterback sacks in a Grey Cup game since 1954 (Grover Covington, 1986)

16 – Most defensive tackles in a Grey Cup game since 1953 (Juan Sheridan, 1995)

7 – Most special teams tackles in a Grey Cup game since 1953 (Billy Graham, 1957)