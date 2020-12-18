Argos extend six American players

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday they have extended the contracts of DL Jhaustin Thomas, DL Rickey Neal, OL Norman Price, DB Chris Humes, DB Kadeem Satchell and WR Kent Shelby II.

Thomas, 27, played 11 games for the Double Blue in 2019 recording 14 defensive tackles and one sack, after being signed by the club in training camp. Previous to Toronto, the six-foot-five, 282-pound lineman spent time in the NFL with Denver, Oakland, Cleveland and Indianapolis between 2017-2018. The Atlanta native played two seasons at Iowa State (2015-2016) racking up 38 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception in 20 games played, after starting his collegiate career at Trinity Valley Community College.

Neal, 25, was with the Calgary Stampeders during their training camp in 2019 after playing four seasons at the University of Northern Iowa (2015-2018). The six-foot-two, 237-pound defensive lineman was a First Team All-MVFC honouree during his Senior season after racking up 53 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. A year prior, the Wisconsin native was named Second Team All-MVFC after posting 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and led the conference in sacks with 9.5 during his Junior season.

Price, 26, spent the past two off-seasons with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers appearing in six preseason games over that time. The six-foot-four, 311-pounder was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by San Francisco in 2016, appearing in seven preseason games for the 49ers over two seasons, followed by a short stint with Jacksonville in October of 2017. The Vicksburg, Mississippi native played two seasons at The University of Southern Mississippi (2014-2015) starting all 14 games as a senior and six of nine as a Junior. Price came to USM from Hinds Community College (2012-2013) where he was First-Team All-Region 23 and All-State in his 2013 Sophomore year.

Humes, 26, spent six games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the past two seasons, making 19 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles and one interception. The six-foot, 200-pound DB was signed by the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and over four preseason games added seven tackles. The former Arkansas State Red Wolf (2012-2016) finished his collegiate career with 180 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, five forced fumbles and two touchdowns.

Satchell, six-foot-two and 210-pounds, spent time with Edmonton’s CFL team and the Memphis Express of the AAF in 2019 during the team’s training camps. The defensive back played for the Indoor Football League’s Cedar Rapids Titans in 2016, recording 54 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles in 15 games. The Texas native attended Emporia State where he finished his career with 141 tackles, five interceptions, three fumbles recoveries and two defensive touchdowns in 42 games.

Shelby II, 25, most recently played in The Spring League with the Aviators in 2020 and was a member of the 2019 Indoor Football League champion Sioux Falls Storm, where he racked up 518 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games that season. The New Orleans native was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers following his college career in 2018 and attended rookie mini-camp with the NFL club. The six-foot-three, 208-pound WR left McNeese State, where he played from 2014-2017, as one of the most prolific pass catchers in team history after finishing his career with 129 receptions, 1,910 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, good for fourth, fifth and sixth all-time in team history respectively.