Hauled In: Remembering the best catches of the last half decade

TORONTO — Without CFL football this year, there were no plays for the team at CFL.ca to watch and decide on the best of the best.

There were no thunderous sacks and no crazy, one-handed catches. We didn’t get to see interceptions that flipped the field or moments that made us say, ‘wait, what?’

With that being said, there have been plenty of incredible plays made on CFL football fields that make for a perfect trip down memory lane. Some of those plays were made by the receivers, who earn their money by hauling in passes week in and week out.

Some catches, however, stand out from the rest. Maybe the pass-catcher was in double, or even triple, coverage or they use just one hand to haul it in or perhaps they dove to secure the pigskin. Whatever the situation, these are the catches that reigned supreme in their respective seasons.

From Duron Carter to Bryan Burnham to S.J. Green, let’s take a look at some of the most incredible catches of the last five years.

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015