Ticats extend two linebackers including Frey Jr.

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday the football club has signed two American linebackers, including Tyrice Beverette and Chris Frey Jr., to contract extensions. Both were set to become free agents in February.

Beverette, 25, suited up in 13 regular season games with one start for the Tiger-Cats in 2019, posting nine defensive tackles, a team-high 19 special teams tackles and one fumble recovery. He also played in both of the Tiger-Cats’ playoff games including the 107th Grey Cup. The 6-0, 203-pound native of Lakewood, New Jersey spent time with the National Football League’s Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 after four seasons (2014-17) at Stony Brook University.

Frey Jr., 25, registered three defensive tackles, two special teams tackles and one quarterback sack in the first-five games of the Tiger-Cats’ 2019 season before suffering a season-ending injury July 13 vs. Calgary. The 6-0, 225-pound native of Upper Arlington, Ohio signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in 2018 after four seasons (2014-17) at Michigan State University. Frey Jr., a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, served as a team captain for the Spartans in 2017 and was named the 2017 Holiday Bowl Defensive MVP.