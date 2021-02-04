Edmonton signs SirVincent Rogers to extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football Team has extended all-star offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers through the 2021 season, the team announced on Thursday.

Rogers was set to become a free agent next week.

Rogers was originally signed by Edmonton in 2019 but has yet to make his first appearance for the team after sustaining a season-ending injury in training camp.

In his CFL career, Rogers has started 87 games primarily at left tackle for both the Ottawa REDBLACKS and the Toronto Argonauts. He was named an East Division All-Star three times (2015, 2016, 2018), a CFL All-Star twice (2015 and 2018), and the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2015.