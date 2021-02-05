Bombers extend DT Steven Richardson

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with American defensive tackle Steven Richardson on a one-year contract extension. Richardson was scheduled to become a free agent on February 9.

Richardson originally joined the organization on May 18, 2019 after he had spent the 2018 season on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice roster. He had an impressive first season in the Canadian Football League in 2019, dressing for all 18 games, 14 of them starts, as well as all three playoff contests.

Richardson finished the 2019 season with 25 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for a loss.