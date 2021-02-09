REDBLACKS keep Unamba in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Ottawa fans will finally get to see Don Unamba in a REBLACKS jersey in 2021.

The 31-year-old linebacker signed a deal with Ottawa on Tuesday, after landing with the team a year ago. He’s played six seasons in the CFL, spending time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Football Team.

Unamba appeared in 12 games for Edmonton in 2019, playing as the SAM linebacker. He had 43 tackles, three special teams tackles, six sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. The Southern Arkansas product was named an East Division and CFL All-Star in 2018.

In 73 career games, the Arlington, Texas native has put up 192 tackles, 36 special teams tackles, 11 sacks, six interceptions, and eight forced fumbles.

Unamba was ranked 18th on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.