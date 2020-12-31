Follow CFL

2021 Free Agency
FA21: Summarizing transactions, headlines from the end of 2020

3 hours ago | CFL.ca Staff
Get caught up on everything from signings, to headlines, to analysis from December as we ready for what is likely to be a busy January in 2021 free agency.
2021 Free Agency
Argos sign kicker/punter Boris Bede to extension

December 31, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Toronto Argonauts have signed pending free agent kicker/punter Boris Bede to a contract extension.
2021 Free Agency
League’s MOP avoids free agency, extends with Tiger-Cats

December 31, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday the football club has re-signed American wide receiver Brandon Banks, who will return for his eighth season with the team in 2021.
2021 Free Agency
Edmonton signs Terry Williams, five others to extensions

December 30, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Edmonton Football Team has signed running back Terry Williams and five others to contract extensions on Wednesday.
2021 Free Agency
Stamps ink receiver Markeith Ambles to extension

December 30, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Markeith Ambles to a contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.
2021 Free Agency
Bombers keep Hardrick in Winnipeg, inking one-year extension

December 30, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms with American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year extension.
2021 Free Agency
Stamps sign Jonathan Moxey to extension

December 29, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Jonathan Moxey to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.
2021 Free Agency
Argos extend Gittens Jr., two more; sign Dixon

December 29, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that they have extended the contract of Canadian WR Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and two others and also signed American RB Kenneth Dixon.
2021 Free Agency
Ticats extend four Canadians, one Global

December 29, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed four Canadians to contract extensions, the team announced on Tuesday.
2021 Free Agency
Bladek extension among 11 Argos transactions

December 28, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced a number of transactions on Monday, headlined by contract extensions for offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek and linebacker Nelkas Kwemo.  The club also ...
2021 Free Agency
Stampeders sign defensive back Raheem Wilson

December 28, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Raheem Wilson, the team announced on Monday.
2021 Free Agency
O’Leary: Harris takes one for the team to help for 2021

December 28, 2020 | Chris O'Leary
He wasn’t able to make a play on the field in 2020, but Trevor Harris’ restructured contract helped his team get busy with its off-season moves, CFL.ca senior writer Chris ...
2021 Free Agency
Thomas Erlington, Jackson re-up with Ticats

December 27, 2020 | Ticats.ca Staff
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Sunday the football club has re-signed national running back Sean Thomas Erlington and American running back Don Jackson.
2021 Free Agency
Edmonton signs Boateng to contract extension

December 26, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Edmonton Football Team has signed national defensive end Kwaku Boateng to a contract extension, the team announced on Saturday.
2021 Free Agency
Remaining in Riderville: All-star Shaq Evans inks extension

December 24, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Shaq Evans to a one-year contract extension.
2021 Free Agency
Insight and Analysis

Morris: GMs facing new challenges after year away from football

December 22, 2020 | Jim Morris
General managers around the league are facing unique challenges this year after no football was played in 2020. CFL.ca’s Jim Morris writes.
2021 Free Agency

Riders sign pair of Canadians to contract extensions

December 22, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive lineman Charbel Dabire and Canadian linebacker Nakas Onyeka to one-year contract extensions.
2021 Free Agency
Stampeders sign receiver Josh Huff

December 22, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Josh Huff, the team announced on Tuesday.
2021 Free Agency
Riders sign DB Nick Marshall to one-year extension

December 22, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension.
2021 Free Agency
MMQB

Steinberg’s MMQB: The free agency story so far

December 21, 2020 | Pat Steinberg
Free agency promises to bring change for CFL rosters in 2021, but for now, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg is looking at the players that have chosen to stay with their teams and how that should ...
