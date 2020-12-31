News
2021 Free Agency
FA21: Summarizing transactions, headlines from the end of 2020
3 hours ago | CFL.ca Staff
Get caught up on everything from signings, to headlines, to analysis from December as we ready for what is likely to be a busy January in 2021 free agency.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Argos sign kicker/punter Boris Bede to extension
December 31, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Toronto Argonauts have signed pending free agent kicker/punter Boris Bede to a contract extension.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
League’s MOP avoids free agency, extends with Tiger-Cats
December 31, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday the football club has re-signed American wide receiver Brandon Banks, who will return for his eighth season with the team in 2021.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Edmonton signs Terry Williams, five others to extensions
December 30, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Edmonton Football Team has signed running back Terry Williams and five others to contract extensions on Wednesday.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Stamps ink receiver Markeith Ambles to extension
December 30, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Markeith Ambles to a contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Bombers keep Hardrick in Winnipeg, inking one-year extension
December 30, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms with American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year extension.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Stamps sign Jonathan Moxey to extension
December 29, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Jonathan Moxey to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Argos extend Gittens Jr., two more; sign Dixon
December 29, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that they have extended the contract of Canadian WR Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and two others and also signed American RB Kenneth Dixon.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Ticats extend four Canadians, one Global
December 29, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed four Canadians to contract extensions, the team announced on Tuesday.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Bladek extension among 11 Argos transactions
December 28, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced a number of transactions on Monday, headlined by contract extensions for offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek and linebacker Nelkas Kwemo. The club also ...
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Stampeders sign defensive back Raheem Wilson
December 28, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Raheem Wilson, the team announced on Monday.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
O’Leary: Harris takes one for the team to help for 2021
December 28, 2020 | Chris O'Leary
He wasn’t able to make a play on the field in 2020, but Trevor Harris’ restructured contract helped his team get busy with its off-season moves, CFL.ca senior writer Chris ...
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Thomas Erlington, Jackson re-up with Ticats
December 27, 2020 | Ticats.ca Staff
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Sunday the football club has re-signed national running back Sean Thomas Erlington and American running back Don Jackson.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Edmonton signs Boateng to contract extension
December 26, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Edmonton Football Team has signed national defensive end Kwaku Boateng to a contract extension, the team announced on Saturday.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Remaining in Riderville: All-star Shaq Evans inks extension
December 24, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Shaq Evans to a one-year contract extension.
2021 Free Agency
Insight and Analysis
Morris: GMs facing new challenges after year away from football
December 22, 2020 | Jim Morris
General managers around the league are facing unique challenges this year after no football was played in 2020. CFL.ca’s Jim Morris writes.
Insight and Analysis
2021 Free Agency
Riders sign pair of Canadians to contract extensions
December 22, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive lineman Charbel Dabire and Canadian linebacker Nakas Onyeka to one-year contract extensions.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Stampeders sign receiver Josh Huff
December 22, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Josh Huff, the team announced on Tuesday.
2021 Free Agency
2021 Free Agency
Riders sign DB Nick Marshall to one-year extension
December 22, 2020 | CFL.ca Staff
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension.
2021 Free Agency
MMQB
Steinberg’s MMQB: The free agency story so far
December 21, 2020 | Pat Steinberg
Free agency promises to bring change for CFL rosters in 2021, but for now, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg is looking at the players that have chosen to stay with their teams and how that should ...
MMQB
