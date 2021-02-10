Stamps re-sign P/K Ronnie Pfeffer

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national punter/kicker Ronnie Pfeffer.

The 28-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., originally signed with the Stamps on Feb. 11, 2020, after 30 games of Canadian Football League experience with the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS.

In 2019 with the Argos, Pfeffer ranked second in the CFL with a net punting average of 37.7 yards.

Pfeffer has a career average of 44.6 yards and a career net of 36.0 on 190 punts. He has pinned the opposition inside the 10-yard line on 12 occasions. He has also kicked 16 career field goals and 14 converts and accounted for 75 points. Pfeffer has averaged 60.3 yards on 65 kickoffs.

The Wilfrid Laurier University alum attended training camp with Ottawa in 2015 and signed with Toronto on July 1 of that year. When Swayze Waters was activated from the injury list, the Argos released Pfeffer, who returned to the REDBLACKS. After missing the following two seasons due to injury, Pfeffer played seven games for Toronto in 2018 and 12 in 2019.

Pfeffer played four seasons for Wilfrid Laurier and was an Ontario all-star on two occasions and the country’s first-team all-star punter in 2014. Over his career with the Golden Hawks, he punted 278 times for 10,010 yards (36.0 average) and converted 57 of 81 field-goal attempts.