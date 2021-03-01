Danny O’Brien leaves Lions to accept a coaching position at PSU

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions Football Club announced on Monday that running backs coach Danny O’Brien has accepted a position on the staff of Penn State University.

Said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell: “We congratulate Danny on a big opportunity for a young coach working his way into the profession. We wish him well.”

O’Brien originally joined the Lions staff as offensive assistant in January 2020 after spending his final season as a quarterback with the squad in 2019.

He spent six years in the CFL, starting with Ottawa in 2014, before moving on to Edmonton in 2017. In 99 games, he made 100 of 175 passes for 1,045 yards with three touchdowns and 10 interceptions.