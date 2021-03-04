Edmonton signs, releases a pair of Americans

EDMONTON — The EE Football Team announced a pair of signings and releases on Thursday.

American wide receiver Jalen Tolliver and American linebacker AJ Hotchkins have joined the club, while American defensive lineman Justin Horton and American linebacker Josh Banderas have been released.

Tolliver attended the University of Arkansas-Monticello from 2014 to 2017 where he was a unanimous First Team All-Great American Conference selection in 2016. His most productive college season came in 2016, where Tolliver recorded 1,090 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. During his pro career, Tolliver has spent time with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. He most recently played under new EE Football Team head coach Jaime Elizondo as a member of the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL. Before the league suspended operations, Tolliver was fourth in the league in receiving yards with 297.

Hotchkins attended both the University of Oregon (2016 and 2017) and the University of Texas-El Paso (2018). At Oregon, he accumulated 41 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception. In his final college season at UTEP, Hotchkins recorded 126 total tackles and seven sacks.