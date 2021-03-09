REDBLACKS ink DL Stansly Maponga

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS signed veteran defensive lineman Stansly Maponga, the club announced on Tuesday.

Maponga was drafted in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the 153rd overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons. Between 2013 and 2019, before joining the Ottawa REDBLACKS, Maponga also signed with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos.

In October 2019, Maponga was drafted by the XFL to play for the Seattle Dragons. He played college football at Texas Christian University.