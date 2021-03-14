Follow CFL

Longtime Edmonton FB Calvin McCarty announces retirement

EDMONTON — After 13 seasons in Green and Gold, Calvin McCarty is moving on to the next stage of his life.

Postmedia’s Gerry Moddejonge broke the news in a detailed story that tracks McCarty’s football-playing life and what the Surrey, BC-born 36-year-old hopes to do in the future.

“Eventually, I’d like to be fortunate enough to get into coaching and scouting and potentially be a GM one day. I want to stay involved in the game somehow, I just think it’s time to take that step for myself and my family,” McCarty told Moddejonge.

McCarty was Edmonton’s fourth-round pick in the 2007 CFL Draft. He went on to play in 203 games and was a jack of all trades-type player for Edmonton. He put in work with special teams and was a versatile offensive weapon, great on the handoff and more than capable of highlight-reel one-handed catches. He retires with 263 catches for 2,005 yards and 12 touchdowns, with 337 carries for 1,615 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns. McCarty won a Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2015.

Through his time in Edmonton, McCarty was a fixture with the football team and in the community. He and long snapper Ryan King have hosted football camps for kids for the last six years and McCarty was always a given to be involved in school appearances, hospital visits and any charitable work that the team was tied to in the city and throughout Alberta.

The example he set as a leader for his team will live on in his retirement.

