Stamps add running back Trey Williams

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back and kick returner Trey Williams.

The former Texas A&M star has professional experience in three leagues including a two-game stint with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts in 2015.

Williams is returning to the Canadian Football League as he spent three weeks on the Toronto Argonauts’ practice roster in 2017.

The Houston native signed with the Washington Football Team in the National Football League as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and later that year spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins before joining the Colts. In two games with Indianapolis, he carried the ball twice for a total of 12 yards.

Williams attended training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers and returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown during a pre-season contest against Atlanta. After his stint on the Argos’ practice roster, he was added to the Cowboys’ practice squad and attended Dallas’ training camp in 2018.

In 2019, Williams played for the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football and in 2020 he suited up for the XFL’s Seattle Dragons, accumulating 122 rushing yards and a touchdown as well as eight catches for 44 yards and a score.

In college, Williams played 36 games over three seasons at Texas A&M. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry with the Aggies, accumulating 1,343 yards and 18 touchdowns on 204 totes. He also returned 70 kickoffs for 1,684 yards and had 38 receptions for 330 yards and one score. He was named to the Southeastern Conference’s all-freshman team in 2012 after finishing second on the team with 1,104 all-purpose yards.