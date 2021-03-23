Through the Lens: Iconic CFL Combine images

TORONTO — This year’s CFL Combine presented by New Era is going to look a little different than usual.

Instead of the traditional in-person gathering of prospects and football personnel, the entire combine experience will be conducted virtually. That means testing, football drills and interviews will be done remotely through video.

Teams will also have the option of conducting live player interviews online, reviewing prospects’ previous play on tape, and gathering and reviewing medical, background and performance information remotely.

While there won’t be in-person gathering of these future stars to show off their skills under the lights, there is still plenty of intrigue about those participating.

Some of the players that went through the CFL Combine before becoming stars include Taylor Loffler, Lemar Durant and Sukh Chungh and this year’s crop of hopefuls will look to follow in their footsteps.

While we wait to watch them take centre stage, let’s take a look through the lens at the CFL Combine over the years: