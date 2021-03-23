Through the Lens: Iconic CFL Combine images

TORONTO — This year’s CFL Combine presented by New Era is going to look a little different than usual.
Instead of the traditional in-person gathering of prospects and football personnel, the entire combine experience will be conducted virtually. That means testing, football drills and interviews will be done remotely through video.
Teams will also have the option of conducting live player interviews online, reviewing prospects’ previous play on tape, and gathering and reviewing medical, background and performance information remotely.
While there won’t be in-person gathering of these future stars to show off their skills under the lights, there is still plenty of intrigue about those participating.
Some of the players that went through the CFL Combine before becoming stars include Taylor Loffler, Lemar Durant and Sukh Chungh and this year’s crop of hopefuls will look to follow in their footsteps.
While we wait to watch them take centre stage, let’s take a look through the lens at the CFL Combine over the years:
Eventual eighth overall draft pick Sam Giguere runs the 40-yard dash during evaluation camp in 2008. Giguere would spend four years in the NFL before signing with Hamilton in 2012 (Photo: CFL.ca)
A record-breaking day at E-Camp, including a 4.39 40-yard dash and 44-inch vertical, helps running back Jamall Lee become the third overall draft pick in 2009 (Photo: CFL.ca)
Steven 'Afterburner' Turner breaks Jamall Lee's hand-timed 40-yard dash record, blazing to a run of 4.31. The Bishop's product ranks near the top of ever test at the 2010 evaluation camp (Photo: CFL.ca)
Before becoming regarded as the best receiver in the CFL, Brad Sinopoli was a quarterback prospect out of the University of Ottawa. He's pictured above during 2011 E-camp (Photo: CFL.ca)
Henoc Muamba's strong showing at evaluation camp in 2011 helped him become the draft's first overall pick. Today he's one of the CFL's top linebackers with the Montreal Alouettes (Photo: CFL.ca)
After shattering Mike Montoya's record on the bench press, Michael Knill's 47 reps in 2011 continue to be in a different stratosphere (Photo: CFL.ca)
Shamawd Chambers set an electronic 40-yard dash record in 2012, topping all E-camp participants with a 4.42. Chambers' athleticism helped him become the sixth overall pick, leading to a long CFL career (Photo: CFL.ca)
Anthony Coombs is pictured during the short shuttle test at the 2013 CFL Combine. Coombs later did one-on-ones as both a running back and receiver, helping him become a third overall pick in the draft (Photo: CFL.ca)
Calgary Dinos quarterback Andrew Buckley throws during the 2015 CFL Combine. Despite a promising career ahead of him, Buckley announced his retirement before the 2018 season (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Current Eskimos linebacker Adam Konar takes part in individual drills during the 2015 CFL Combine. (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Two of the highest-touted stars at the 2015 CFL Combine, defensive back Chris Ackie and receiver Lemar Durant lineup against one another during one-on-ones (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
UBC's Taylor Loffler runs the 40-yard dash during the 2016 CFL Combine. Despite falling to the third round of the draft, Loffler is regarded as the league's top safety in 2019 (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Llevi Noel finishes the 40-yard dash in front of scouts and GMs in 2016. Noel's big day at the combine catches the eye of his hometown Argos, who draft him in round four (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Days after starring at the Ontario Regional Combine, receiver Shaq Johnson is photographed high-pointing the ball on the national stage in Toronto (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Coaching legends John Hufnagel and Wally Buono share a conversation during the 2016 CFL Combine in Toronto (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Philippe Gagnon puts on a dominant display at the 2016 combine, becoming one of three Laval O-linemen drafted in the first round that year (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Hufnagel and current Stamps head coach Dave Dickenson are pictured in the team's interview room during combine (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Running back Nathan O'Halloran takes part in the vertical jump during the 2016 CFL Combine in Toronto (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Brothers Craig Dickenson and Dave Dickenson, now both head coaches, share a moment during the 2017 CFL Combine (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
One of the top prospects in the country, Carleton receiver Nate Behar warms up during the 2017 CFL Combine in Regina (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Hometown prospect Mitchell Picton runs an agility drill during the combine at Mark's CFL Week in Regina (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
After being added to the Argos' front office, Catherine Raiche looks on during the 2018 CFL Combine (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Laval running back Christopher Amoah looks to land his broad jump during the 2018 CFL Combine (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Looking to become the latest Canadian quarterback prospect to turn pro, Noah Picton throws for scouts during the national scouting showcase in Winnipeg (Photo: Jason Halstead/CFL.ca)
Thaidric Hansen participated in the CFL's first global combine before making an impact with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019 (Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Chris Osei-Kusi recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time in 2019 (4.47) before being selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the 2019 draft (Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)