A statement from the CFL on the murder of George Floyd

TORONTO — Upon the news of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd, the Canadian Football League issues the following statement:

“On this day, when an historic verdict has been handed down in the murder of George Floyd, we in the Canadian Football League condemn racism in all of its forms. The experience of many of our players and coaches, as well as staff, whether they live in the US or Canada, show it is not restricted to any one jurisdiction or any one country. We all have a role to play in the movement for fairness, justice and equality.”