Vancouver-based YouTuber brings CFL stadiums to you

We aren’t able to get into CFL stadiums quite yet, but a Vancouver-based fan is doing his part to bring our favourite stadiums to us digitally.

Aaron, an 18-year-old student, has built a number of CFL stadiums through the video game Minecraft and is sharing his work on his YouTube channel.

He spoke with 3downnation this past week and detailed the tedious process of these projects. He spends dozens of hours building the stadiums and using Google Maps and its street view function to seek out the fine details on each structure. Aaron has also detailed many Canadian Premier League stadiums.

Still on his CFL stadium to-do list are Saskatchewan’s Mosaic Stadium and Olympic Stadium in Montreal, which has seen its share of great Alouettes moments.

We can’t wait to get back into these places, but in the meantime Aaron’s incredible work brings us close to them and it’s worth your time to check out his page.