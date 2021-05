Tre Ford, Adam Machart lead 2021 East-West Bowl roster recognitions

TORONTO — Waterloo Warriors quarterback Tre Ford and Saskatchewan Huskies running back Adam Machart highlight the 2021 East-West Bowl roster recognitions announced jointly Wednesday by U SPORTS and the Canadian Football League.

The roster recognitions celebrate the next generation of top Canadian football prospects, with 110 U SPORTS-eligible standouts identified for the 2022 CFL Draft, following completion of the 2021 Draft on May 4.

For the next year, players from both squads will vie for coveted spots on the CFL Scouting Bureau Top 20 Prospects List – published in the fall, winter and spring – before showcasing their skills through virtual or in-person regional and national combines in advance of the Draft this time next year.

“We’re excited to unveil the next top draft-eligible prospects in partnership with the CFL,” said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, Chief Sport Officer at U SPORTS. “Although we are not able to hold the East-West Bowl again this spring due to the ongoing pandemic, we wanted to honour the 2022 class for their dedication over the past year and look forward to hopefully watching them safely return to the gridiron this Fall.”

Ford, a Second Team All-Canadian in 2019, was named the 2018 OUA Player of the Year, while Machart earned 2019 CW Player of the Year and First Team All-Canadian honours. Both players were finalists for the Hec Crighton Trophy as U SPORTS regular season MVP.

Besides Ford and Machart, the roster recognitions include several other national and conference major award winners and nominees, All-Canadians and All-Stars.

“The CFL thanks the Canadian University Football Coaches Association for their collaboration and dedication in selecting the top draft-eligible prospects in U SPORTS,” said CFL Associate Vice President, Football Operations, Ryan Janzen. “The process of preparing for the 2022 CFL Draft begins now and our teams are looking forward to evaluating all players in the months ahead.”

All 27 U SPORTS football teams are represented by at least three players, with Alberta, Laurier, McGill and Queen’s leading all schools with six selections each.

Team West is mostly made up of players from Canada West (CW) and Ontario University Athletics (OUA) schools, except Carleton, Ottawa and Queen’s, which are named to the East squad. The rest of Team East features players from Atlantic University Sport (AUS) and Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) schools.

2021 U SPORTS EAST-WEST BOWL ROSTER RECOGNITIONS

Team East

Pos. First Name Last Name School Hometown Program DB Chris Ciguineau Ottawa Montreal, Que. Accounting DB Tristan Fleury McGill Deux-Montagnes, Que. Kinesiology DB Markens Valcourt McGill Île Bizard, Que. Industrial Relations DB Adrian Greene Saint Mary’s Toronto, Ont. Arts DB Khadeem Pierre Concordia Ottawa, Ont. Sociology DB Derek Acheampong Concordia Laval, Que. Human Relations DB Ethan Mastin StFX Chilliwack, B.C. Arts DB Bruno Lagacé Montreal Montreal, Que. Business Admin. DB Jake Kelly Bishop’s Markham, Ont. Sports Studies DB Maxym Lavallée Laval Gatineau, Que. Sports Intervention DL Michael Pezzuto Ottawa Montreal, Que. Accounting DL Joshua Archibald McGill Montreal, Que. Economics DL Malick Sylvain Concordia La Prairie, Que. Philosophy DL Kyle Chappus Acadia Black River, N.S. Science DL Alex Fedchun StFX Calgary, Alta. Human Kinetics DL Sandor Mod Carleton Welland, Ont. Law DL Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal Montreal Montreal, Que. Kinesiology DL Anthony Federico Queen’s Niagara Falls, Ont. Arts & Science DL Reece Martin Mount Allison Moncton, N.B. Arts DL Vincenzo Frangione Mount Allison Ottawa, Ont. Psychology K Louis Tardif Sherbrooke Quebec City, Que. Computer Eng. K James Parker Mount Allison Abbotsford, B.C. Psychology LB Franck Kemayou Acadia Toronto, Ont. Arts LB Louis Cavanagh Carleton Laval, Que. Neuroscience LB Liam Patton Bishop’s Thornhill, Ont. Politics & Intl. Studies LB Frédéric Pongo Laval Quebec City, Que. Communication LB Alexandre Paré McGill Neuville, Que. Kinesiology LB Gabriel Boucher Queen’s Montreal, Que. Arts & Science LB Nolan Bedard Queen’s Montreal, Que. Commerce OL James du Manoir Ottawa Coburg, Ont. Criminology OL Anthony Vandal Sherbrooke Sorel-Tracy, Que. Administration OL Justin Amessan Sherbrooke Montreal, Que. Mechanical Eng. OL Gregor MacKellar StFX Timberlea, N.S. Business Admin. OL Charles Lavallée Carleton Moncton, N.B. Arts OL Jacob Butler Queen’s Chilliwack, B.C. Engineering OL Andy Genois Laval Quebec City, Que. Civil Eng. OL Marc-Antoine Houde Montreal Drummondville, Que. Investigation & Intelligence QB Dimitri Sinodinos McGill Laval, Que. Electrical Eng. QB Dimitri Morand Montreal Aylmer, Que. Communication Sciences RB Cole Estabrooks Acadia Moncton, N.B. Kinesiology RB Ryth-Jean Giraud Montreal Laval, Que. Arts & Sciences RB Rasheed Tucker Queen’s Toronto, Ont. Business RB Adam Williams Toronto Oshawa, Ont. Kinesiology RB Joshua Ferguson Carleton St. Catharines, Ont. Sociology WR Shedler Fervius Saint Mary’s Scarborough, Ont. Psychology WR Brycen Mayoh Saint Mary’s Port Coquitlam, B.C. Open Studies WR Nolan Lovegrove Toronto Aurora, Ont. Political Science WR Daniel Diodati Toronto Etobicoke, Ont. Sociology WR Corey Williams Bishop’s Montreal, Que. Sports Studies WR Vincent Forbes-Mombleau Laval Quebec City, Que. Sports Intervention TE Maks Duric Toronto Burlington, Ont. Sociology WR Keaton Bruggeling Carleton St. Catharines, Ont. Environmental Studies WR Sakhia Kwemo Queen’s Montreal, Que. Sciences WR Antoine Dansereaux-Leclerc Laval Longueuil, Que. Business Admin. WR Pearce Dumay McGill Montreal, Que. Physical & Health Ed.

Team West

Pos. First Name Last Name School Hometown Program DB Tyrell Ford Waterloo Niagara Falls, Ont. Recreation & Leisure DB Matthew Lucyshyn Calgary Calgary, Alta. Engineering DB Jaxon Ford Regina Regina, Sask. Kinesiology & Health Studies DB Charlie Ringland Saskatchewan Winnipeg, Man. Arts & Science DB Marcel Arruda-Welch Manitoba Winnipeg, Man. Undeclared DB Danny Valente Jr. Western London, Ont. King’s College DB Jayden Dalke Alberta Leduc, Alta. Business DB Jordan Veltri Laurier Burlington, Ont. Business DB Josiah Schakel Alberta Sherwood Park, Alta. Business DL Kwadwo Boahen York Calgary, Alta. Political Science DL Jeremy Kapelanski-Lamoureux Guelph Blainville, Que. Management Economics & Finance DL Donovan Burgmaier Alberta Sherwood Park, Alta. Native Studies DL Ryan Leder McMaster Hamilton, Ont. Kinesiology DL Deionte Knight Western Ajax, Ont. Arts & Humanities DL Zack Susko Windsor Windsor, Ont. Business DL Cole Adamson Manitoba Winnipeg, Man. Arts DL Nathan Cherry Saskatchewan Saskatoon, Sask. Business DL Jacob Plamondon Calgary Red Deer, Alta. Arts K David Solie Saskatchewan Saskatoon, Sask. Arts & Science P Dante Mastrogiuseppe York London, Ont. Political Science LB Dawson Davis York Abbotsford, B.C. Kinesiology & Health Science LB Matt Dean York Oshawa, Ont. Business & Society LB Jack Hinsperger Waterloo Waterloo, Ont. Arts & Science LB Tommy Bringi Laurier London, Ont. Psychology LB Ryder Varga Regina Regina, Sask. Engineering & Applied Science LB Jaxon Ciraolo-Brown UBC Hamilton, Ont. Arts LB Danial Kwamou UBC Calgary, Alta. Arts LB Nate Edwards McMaster Ancaster, Ont. Commerce LB Nick Thomas Manitoba Surrey, B.C. Arts LB Mitch Rooney Laurier Carlisle, Ont. Political Science LB Subomi Oyesoro Calgary Calgary, Alta. Arts OL Spencer Masterson Guelph Richmond Hill, Ont. Criminal Justice & Public Policy OL Rodeem Brown Alberta Halifax, N.S. Kinesiology Sport & Rec. OL Braydon Noll Laurier Orangeville, Ont. Psychology OL Noah Zerr Saskatchewan Langenburg, Sask. Kinesiology OL Zach Fry Western London, Ont. Social Sciences OL Spencer Hood Western Ilderton, Ont. King’s College OL Ibrahim Hassoun Windsor Hamilton, Ont. Biochemistry OL Spencer Andrews Waterloo Waterloo, Ont. Recreation & Leisure OL Peter Kozushka Alberta Yorkton, Sask. Business QB Tre Ford Waterloo Niagara Falls, Ont. Recreation & Leisure QB Connor Carusello Laurier Caledonia, Ont. Arts RB Jonathan Rosery Alberta Edmonton, Alta. Arts RB Adam Machart Saskatchewan Saskatoon, Sask. Kinesiology RB Ted Kubongo UBC Calgary, Alta. Arts RB Justice Allin McMaster Toronto, Ont. Health, Aging & Society WR Kiondre Smith Guelph Markham, Ont. Criminal Justice & Public Policy WR Nick Petermann Laurier Hamilton, Ont. Business WR Jalen Philpot Calgary Delta, B.C. Arts WR Tyson Philpot Calgary Delta, B.C. Arts WR Bennett Stusek Regina Regina, Sask. Business Admin. WR Gavin Cobb Manitoba Victoria, B.C. Arts WR Matthew James Windsor Windsor, Ont. Criminology TE Chase Arseneau McMaster Trabuco Canyon, Calif. Sociology WR Gordon Lam Waterloo Kitchener, Ont. Recreation & Leisure

Players selected by Conference

CW – 26

OUA – 47

RSEQ – 22

AUS – 15

Schools with more than three players

Alberta, Laurier, McGill, Queen’s – 6

Carleton, Laval, Waterloo, Calgary, Saskatchewan – 5

McMaster, Manitoba, Toronto, Western, York – 4