Argos land three 2021 picks, one from 2020 class

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed three Canadians from their 2021 CFL Draft class and one from their 2020 class: WR Tommy Nield, LB Trevor Hoyte, DB Josh Hagerty and OL Dylan Giffen (2020).

Nield, six-foot-three and 203 pounds, was selected by Toronto in the fourth-round (30th overall) and played three seasons at receiver at McMaster University (2017 to 2019), where in 2019 he caught 48 passes for 688 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games, including playoffs. The Guelph native hauled in 28 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 after posting 26 catches for 359 yards and a score in 2017.

Hoyte, six-foot-two and 218 pounds, was the Argos’ second pick in the fourth-round (33rd overall) and played his University football at Carleton, where he was a 2019 OUA First Team All-Star after tallying 35.5 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for the Ravens. Born in Gatineau, Quebec, Hoyte was a three-time Academic All-Canadian and played alongside Argos 2020 draftee Jack Cassar with the Ravens.

Hagerty, six-foot-three and 200 pounds, was chosen by Toronto in the sixth-round (47th overall) and played football at the University of Saskatchewan, where he notched 19.5 tackles and three interceptions in 2019. The Regina native also played Under-18 football for Team Canada.

Giffen, six-foot-eight and 335 pounds, was picked in the third-round of the 2020 CFL Draft (28th overall) and spent five years at Western University, playing 26 games for the Mustangs. The Strathroy, Ontario native was a 2018 and 2019 OUA All-Star and played a key role in helping Western win the 2017 Vanier Cup. Giffen is a former member of Team Ontario and Team Canada.