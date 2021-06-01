Is It June Yet? Yes, and it’s Pride Month!

June is Pride Month and the CFL is celebrating!

This month is a chance for everyone to support and celebrate LGBTQ2S+ community.

Happy #PrideMonth2021 from the CFL! Let’s stand together to support, celebrate, and embrace the LGBTQ2S+ community this month, and every month. Never apologize for being you🌈 pic.twitter.com/HIeNppsePO — CFL (@CFL) June 1, 2021

As the month gets started, CFL.ca is taking a look back on how the league has celebrated Pride Month in the past to get you excited about the month ahead.

Last year, former NFL defensive end Ryan Russell joined The Waggle Podcast to talk about his journey with self love and sport. Ryan, who goes by Russ, talks about coming out as bisexual and how showing up freely as yourself in sports can create space to show up as a more focused athlete. The entire conversation can be heard below.

Because of stay at home orders and mandatory social distancing, this year Pride will look a little differently and that means virtual pride parades! This year’s Toronto version of the parade is on June 27th from 2:00 p.m. ET to 3:00 p.m. ET.

While you start planning your parade watch parties for this year, here’s a look back at Pride in Toronto in 2018 where the CFL, along with our friends at You Can Play (an organization that works to create more inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ2S+ community in sports), marched in the parade!

The buds Greg Ellingson and Brad Sinopoli walked in Ottawa’s version of the parade, too.

And that same year, the REDBLACKS rocked a pride flag on their helmets. File that under things we love to see.



And don’t forget about this throwback where our very own Max marched in the Pride Parade with Toronto Argonaut Brian Bulcke! Click the tweet below to watch the video.

The Snap Wrap is Bringing The Pride this week! 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈https://t.co/4YAKMxZ3uP — CFL (@CFL) July 6, 2016

Happy Pride Month, everyone!