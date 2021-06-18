You’ll never dunk an Oreo the way Shai Ross does

Coming back from a cancelled 2020 season, there may be questions about the fitness of some players when camps open on July 10.

Edmonton Elks receiver Shai Ross is not one of those out-of-shape players.

Canadian Football League player Shai Ross showed off his gymnastics skills by dunking an Oreo into a glass of milk mid-air. pic.twitter.com/fVWUzgUpOm — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 18, 2021

The Winnipeg native and former Manitoba Bison showed off his gymnastics background (something that runs in his family) with this incredible video that shows him *DUNKING AND TAKING A BITE OUT OF AN OREO* while in the middle of a flip.

We’ve got a feeling you might be seeing this video all over your social feeds today.