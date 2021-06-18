Follow CFL

  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
You’ll never dunk an Oreo the way Shai Ross does

Coming back from a cancelled 2020 season, there may be questions about the fitness of some players when camps open on July 10.

Edmonton Elks receiver Shai Ross is not one of those out-of-shape players.

The Winnipeg native and former Manitoba Bison showed off his gymnastics background (something that runs in his family) with this incredible video that shows him *DUNKING AND TAKING A BITE OUT OF AN OREO* while in the middle of a flip.

We’ve got a feeling you might be seeing this video all over your social feeds today.

