Natey Adjei one of six Als players to retire, seven more released

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes cleared some substantial roster space on Tuesday, with 13 players moved off of their active roster.

The team added six players to the retired list. National receiver Natey Adjei headlines that list and is joined by national defensive end Bo Banner, national o-linemen Andrew Becker and Zach Wilkinson, national QB Hugo Richard and American receiver Malachi Jones.

The team also released seven more American players. Defensive backs Bryan Blunt, Devron Davis and Reggie Floyd were let go, as were defensive linemen Chris Favoroso, Lord Hyeamang and Kinglsey Opara. The team also released linebacker Eli Mencer.

