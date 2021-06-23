Follow CFL

Transactions June 23, 2021

Taylor Loffler announces retirement from CFL

Dominique Gravel/Montreal Alouettes

TORONTO — Taylor Loffler took to his Instagram account on Tuesday night to announce his retirement from professional football.

“Today I officially announced my retirement from the game that holds a special place in my heart,” the defensive back said in the caption of a series of images on Instagram. “There were many ups and downs but I will never forget the many memories and great people that I met along the way.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Loffler (@taylorloffler)

Loffler became a free agent in February but did not sign with a team this off-season.

He spent four seasons in the CFL, playing for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes during that time. The 29-year-old appeared in six games for the Alouettes during the 2019 season, posting 27 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble. 

The Kelowna, BC native was named a West Division and CFL All-Star three times (2016-2018) and also has a Vanier Cup championship to his name after transferring to UBC from Boise State in 2015.

“I want to thank the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for giving me a chance even with my prior medical record,” he continued in the caption. “For the Montreal Alouettes for giving me the chance to play out East. Also, a huge thanks to my teammates who made it a blast to come into practice everyday and the fans who supported rain and shine!”

