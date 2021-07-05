Offensive lineman Alex Mateas announces retirement

OTTAWA — Ottawa REDBLACKS offensive lineman Alex Mateas announced on Monday that he is retiring from professional football after five CFL seasons.

Mateas, drafted first overall by the REDBLACKS in 2015, spent his entire pro career in Ottawa, appearing in three Grey Cup games and winning the championship in 2016.

“Well, RNation, it has been an absolute pleasure representing you on and off the field,” Mateas said. “I will forever be grateful for the experiences and memories…To all the fans, teammates, coaches, friends, foes, competitors and everyone in between: thank you.”

The University of Connecticut product and Merivale High School graduate was selected by the REDBLACKS following the club’s inaugural season in 2014. He would go on to appear in 88 games for Ottawa and was voted an East Division All-Star in 2017 and 2018.