Elks OL Colin Kelly to miss the start of 2021 season

EDMONTON — Edmonton Elks offensive lineman Colin Kelly will miss the start of the 2021 CFL season.

The news was announced Thursday, after the right tackle tore a pectoral muscle training. He is set to undergo surgery on Friday, July 9, with the expected recovery time being approximately three to five months.

Kelly is a five-year CFL veteran, and has suited up in 48 career games for the Elks over the past three seasons (2017-19). Prior to that, the Longview, Wash. product played two seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS (2014, 2015) and spent the 2016 season on NFL practice rosters (San Francisco, Chicago, Jacksonville).

The former Oregon State Beaver started all 18 regular season games for Edmonton during both the 2018 and 2019 seasons, along with both the Eastern Semi-Final and Final in 2019.