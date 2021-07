We’re not even a week into training camps and the spying games have already begun. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers found something suspicious at their practice on Wednesday morning and promptly made their discovery public:

Dear @CFL; The @MTLAlouettes have set up an illegal nest to watch our training. Can you do something about this? Sincerely,

us. pic.twitter.com/1cpKvlCSL9 — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) July 14, 2021

The Alouettes’ response perhaps indicated a little too much familiarity with bird-drone relationships.

We’ll keep you updated on any further developments.