REDBLACKS ink a pair of American o-linemen

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS continued to make roster moves on Sunday, signing American offensive linemen Nick Buchanan and Jack Kramer. Both players were added to the REDBLACKS’ suspended list but will be eligible to practice on July 24.

Buchanan, 24, worked his way into the starting centre job at Florida in his final two years with the Gators. The six-foot-three, 283-pounder has been a free agent the past year.

Kramer, (six-foot-three, 301 pounds) played his college football at Bowling Green. He was a three-year starter, playing most of his games at centre, after starting out at guard. The 24-year-old was also a free agent the last year.

 

