Als release national kicker Tyler Crapigna

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Sunday that the team has released National kicker Tyler Crapigna.

The 28-year-old was drafted by Calgary in 2014 and was with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2015 to 2018. He was with the Toronto Argonauts in 2019 and had been traded to the Alouettes in 2020, as part of a deal that sent Boris Bede to Toronto.

Kickers Felix Briere, David Cote, Matt Mengel and Joseph Zima remain on the Alouettes’ roster as we enter into Week 2 of training camps.

