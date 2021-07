OTTAWA — The REDBLACKS have signed American offensive lineman Taylor Tappin.

The six-foot-four, 295-pound Windsor, Ont. native played his college ball at Sacramento State and was most recently with the Aviators of The Spring League. The REDBLACKS have placed him on their suspended list, with the 25-year-old eligible to practice on July 26.

The team also released American receivers Terry Wright Jaquan Blair.