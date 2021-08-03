Stamps, Argos Week 1 injury report

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts have both submitted their first injury reports ahead of their Friday night game in Calgary.
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Leonard, Richard
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|
|
|
|Odom, Chris
|DL
|Tricep
|DNP
|
|
|
|Orimolade, Folarin
|DL
|Illness
|DNP
|
|
|
|Sindani, Richie
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|
|
|
|Zamora, Jonathan
|OL
|Tricep
|DNP
|
|
|
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Cage, Isiah
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|
|
|
|Colquhoun, Arjen
|DB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|
|
|
|Hendrix, Dewayne
|DL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|
|
|
|Law, Cordarro
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|
|
|
|Nevis, Drake
|DL
|Hip
|DNP
|
|
|
|Woods, Bear
|LB
|Quad
|LIMITED
|
|
|