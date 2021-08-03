Stamps, Argos Week 1 injury report

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts have both submitted their first injury reports ahead of their Friday night game in Calgary.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status Leonard, Richard DB Ankle DNP Odom, Chris DL Tricep DNP Orimolade, Folarin DL Illness DNP Sindani, Richie WR Illness DNP Zamora, Jonathan OL Tricep DNP