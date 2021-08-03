Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 3, 2021

Stamps, Argos Week 1 injury report

Photo: Stampeders.com

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts have both submitted their first injury reports ahead of their Friday night game in Calgary.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Leonard, Richard DB Ankle DNP
Odom, Chris DL Tricep DNP
Orimolade, Folarin DL Illness DNP
Sindani, Richie WR Illness DNP
Zamora, Jonathan OL Tricep DNP

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Cage, Isiah OL Ankle DNP
Colquhoun, Arjen DB Hamstring LIMITED
Hendrix, Dewayne DL Ankle LIMITED
Law, Cordarro DL Knee DNP
Nevis, Drake DL Hip DNP
Woods, Bear LB Quad LIMITED

 

