Elks sign Kyle Saxelid to two-year extension

EDMONTON — Kyle Saxelid has signed a two-year extension with the Edmonton Elks.

The contract was announced Monday morning, as the six-foot-seven offensive lineman is now under contract through the 2023 CFL season.

A product of UNLV, Saxelid was taken 12th overall by the Green and Gold in the 2019 CFL Draft. A national by virtue of his Canadian mother, Saxelid played 18 regular season games for Edmonton during his 2019 rookie season, starting five times.

The Elk Grove, Calif. product was a three-time Academic All-Mountain West Conference player during his four seasons at UNLV (2014-17).

Saxelid missed the Elks season opening game against Ottawa with a back injury.

Edmonton is back in action this Saturday when the Montreal Alouettes are in town. Kickoff at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.