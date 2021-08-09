Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Elks sign Kyle Saxelid to two-year extension

EDMONTON — Kyle Saxelid has signed a two-year extension with the Edmonton Elks.

The contract was announced Monday morning, as the six-foot-seven offensive lineman is now under contract through the 2023 CFL season.

A product of UNLV, Saxelid was taken 12th overall by the Green and Gold in the 2019 CFL Draft. A national by virtue of his Canadian mother, Saxelid played 18 regular season games for Edmonton during his 2019 rookie season, starting five times.

RELATED
» REDBLACKS lockdown Elks to win opener 
» Abdul Kanneh had a golden night vs. Elks
» Steinberg’s MMQB: Observations from Week 1

The Elk Grove, Calif. product was a three-time Academic All-Mountain West Conference player during his four seasons at UNLV (2014-17).

Saxelid missed the Elks season opening game against Ottawa with a back injury.

Edmonton is back in action this Saturday when the Montreal Alouettes are in town. Kickoff at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!